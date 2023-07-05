Hack-A-Sat’s Moonlighter satellite deploys to low earth orbit after last month’s successful launch

The foot-long toaster-sized Moonlighter CubeSat was designed to be hacked in contests such as Hack-A-Sat and is built with safety features such as no propulsion. COURTESY OF AEROSPACE CORPORATION

