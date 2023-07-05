The foot-long toaster-sized Moonlighter CubeSat was designed to be hacked in contests such as Hack-A-Sat and is built with safety features such as no propulsion. COURTESY OF AEROSPACE CORPORATION
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|7908938
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-VS111-1805
|Resolution:
|1113x743
|Size:
|61.91 KB
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
|Hometown:
|ROME LABORATORY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hack-A-Sat’s Moonlighter satellite deploys to low earth orbit after last month’s successful launch, by Marc DeNofio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
