Members of the 113th Force Support Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard recover simulated human remains during a mass casualty and CBRNE response training exercise at Virginia Beach Fire Training Center, May 21, 2023. Eleven members of FSS comprise a nationally-certified Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT) responsible for urban search and rescue, mass casualty decontamination, and other federal and state disaster response. (National Guard photo by A.J. Coyne)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 07:26
|Photo ID:
|7908872
|VIRIN:
|230521-F-PL327-7544
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘We show up on people’s worst days’: 113th FSS receives national FSRT certification [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
