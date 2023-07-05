‘We show up on people’s worst days’: 113th FSS receives national FSRT certification

Members of the 113th Force Support Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard review a grid map before search and extraction during a mass casualty and CBRNE response training exercise at Virginia Beach Fire Training Center, May 21, 2023. Eleven members of FSS comprise a nationally-certified Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT) responsible for urban search and rescue, mass casualty decontamination, and other federal and state disaster response. (National Guard photo by A.J. Coyne)

