    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    230710-N-PS818-1055 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) – U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Johnathan Lancaster, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), performs weapon system maintenance July 10, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 07:20
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CIWS
    COMPTUEX
    USS Philippine Sea
    CG 58
    CSG 2
    IKECSG

