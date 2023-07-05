Simulated human remains are loaded on a carrier and transported to a mortuary collection point (MCP) during a mass casualty and CBRNE response training exercise at Virginia Beach Fire Training Center, May 21, 2023. Eleven members of FSS comprise a nationally-certified Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT) responsible for urban search and rescue, mass casualty decontamination, and other federal and state disaster response. (National Guard photo by A.J. Coyne)

Date Taken: 05.21.2023
Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
'We show up on people's worst days': 113th FSS receives national FSRT certification [Image 5 of 5]