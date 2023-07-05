Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘We show up on people’s worst days’: 113th FSS receives national FSRT certification [Image 2 of 5]

    ‘We show up on people’s worst days’: 113th FSS receives national FSRT certification

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Simulated human remains are loaded on a carrier and transported to a mortuary collection point (MCP) during a mass casualty and CBRNE response training exercise at Virginia Beach Fire Training Center, May 21, 2023. Eleven members of FSS comprise a nationally-certified Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT) responsible for urban search and rescue, mass casualty decontamination, and other federal and state disaster response. (National Guard photo by A.J. Coyne)

    search and rescue
    CBRNE
    National Guard
    FSRT
    DCNG
    DCANG

