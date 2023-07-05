USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX

230710-N-PS818-1081 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) – U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Johnathan Lancaster, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), removes a weapon system’s barrel to perform maintenance July 10, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

Date Taken: 03.23.2017 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 Location: NORFOLK, AL, US