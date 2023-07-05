Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Margie Vinson 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    230710-N-PS818-1046 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) – U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Nolan Cook, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), manually rotates a weapon system July 10, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 07:20
    Photo ID: 7908861
    VIRIN: 230710-N-PS818-1046
    Resolution: 4198x6297
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Maintenance During COMPTUEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CIWS
    COMPTUEX
    USS Philippine Sea
    CG 58
    CSG 2
    IKECSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT