U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua DoughteryDeLaPaz, a native of Philadelphia and a heavy equipment operator with Task Force Koa Moana 23, poses for a portrait in a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 11, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 06:57
|Photo ID:
|7908821
|VIRIN:
|230710-M-NB769-1118
|Resolution:
|4809x3206
|Size:
|9.84 MB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ricardo Ramirez, identified by DVIDS
