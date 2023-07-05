EODMU6 and HSC-7 Conduct Mine Exercise During COMPTUEX

230711-N-UQ924-1845 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 6 and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 conduct a mine detonation exercise July 11, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

