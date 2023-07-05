Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 4 of 6]

    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua DoughteryDeLaPaz, a native of Philadelphia and a heavy equipment operator with Task Force Koa Moana 23, utilizes a mallet to hammer in floorboards for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 11, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

