KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua DoughteryDeLaPaz, a native of Philadelphia and a heavy equipment operator with Task Force Koa Moana 23, utilizes a mallet to hammer in floorboards for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 11, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)

