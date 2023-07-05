GUAM (July 5, 2023) – Sailors, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), fire M4 rifles during a live-fire exercise onboard Naval Base Guam. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 06:04 Photo ID: 7908779 VIRIN: 230705-N-FD567-1034 Resolution: 5183x3702 Size: 769.77 KB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS MANCHESTER CONDUCTS FIRE AT GUN RANGE NAVAL BASE GUAM [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.