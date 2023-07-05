MacDill Airmen arrive in Japan for Mobility Guardian 2023

Airmen from Macdill Air Force Base, Florida land at Yakota Air Base in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 July 7th, 2023, at Yakota AB. A multilateral endeaver, MG23 fetures seven participating countries - Australia, Casnada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - operatingapproximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5th through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an oppertunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives.

