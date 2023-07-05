Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Airmen arrive in Japan for Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    MacDill Airmen arrive in Japan for Mobility Guardian 2023

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Capt. John Lewis Elliot, 91st Air Refueling Squadron, pilots a KC-135 Stratotanker from Macdill Air Force Base, Florida land at Yakota Air Base in support of Mobility Guardian 2023 July 7th, 2023, at Yakota AB. A multilateral endeaver, MG23 fetures seven participating countries - Australia, Casnada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - operatingapproximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5th through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an oppertunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Airmen arrive in Japan for Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MobilityGuardian
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

