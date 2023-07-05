U.S. Army Soldiers with 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, conduct a change of command between outgoing commander Lt. Col. Marco Brettmann, and Lt. Col. Rene Mendoza at the Yakima Readiness Center, Wash., June 20, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 05:12
|Photo ID:
|7908748
|VIRIN:
|230620-Z-YS961-9489
|Resolution:
|3224x2149
|Size:
|755.46 KB
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 420th Chemical Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT