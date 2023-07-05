Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    420th Chemical Battalion Change of Command [Image 5 of 14]

    420th Chemical Battalion Change of Command

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, conduct a change of command between outgoing commander Lt. Col. Marco Brettmann, and Lt. Col. Rene Mendoza at the Yakima Readiness Center, Wash., June 20, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

