    Coalition strengthened in Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 4]

    Coalition strengthened in Indo-Pacific

    HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force General Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, and Armee de l’Air et de l'Espace général de brigade Marc Le Bouil, chief of the Pégase Mission, met to discuss coalition interoperability in the Indo-Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on July 10, 2023. A multinational endeavor, MG23 featured seven participating countries -- Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 04:29
    Photo ID: 7908704
    VIRIN: 230710-F-SX156-1030
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition strengthened in Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    AMC
    Coalition Partners
    INDOPACOM
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

