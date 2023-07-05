Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX [Image 9 of 11]

    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX

    KOCHI, KL, INDIA

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KOCHI, India (July 3, 2023) Divers from the Indian Navy stand by as safety divers in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a joint diving-and-salvage exercise with the U.S. Navy in Kochi, India. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization that provides support in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 04:22
    Photo ID: 7908691
    VIRIN: 230703-N-DB724-1306
    Resolution: 2749x1833
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: KOCHI, KL, IN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX
    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX
    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX
    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX
    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX
    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX
    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX
    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX
    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX
    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX
    MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDSU-1
    US Navy
    Indian Navy
    SALVEX
    COMLOG WESTPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT