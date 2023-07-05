MDSU, Indian Navy Participate In SALVEX

KOCHI, India (July 3, 2023) Navy Diver 2nd Class Christian Prentice assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One gives a demonstration of the Shark Marine remote operating vehicle to divers from the Indian Navy during a joint diving-and-salvage exercise in Kochi, India. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization that provides support in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

