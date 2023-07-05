Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230711-N-AL206-1100 ADRIATIC SEA (July 11, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) conduct maintenance on the accommodation ladder while underway in the Adriatic Sea July 11, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 03:51
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

