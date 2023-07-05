USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG

230711-N-AL206-1077 ADRIATIC SEA (July 11, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) don harnesses while underway in the Adriatic Sea July 11, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

