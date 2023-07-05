Faces of U.S. Army NATO

This photo was taken on July 7, 2023 as part of a project to produce a poster that displays the diversity of U.S. Army NATO Brigade Soldiers and their families during the HHC’s annual organization day. The brigade provides support to roughly 1,300 Soldiers and their families to provide ready and resilient Soldiers to the NATO alliance, maintain our joint and multinational partnerships and enhance the alliance. The brigade is the U.S. Army support element for U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO force structure organizations across 82 locations in 22 countries.

Date Taken: 07.12.2023