Day in the Life

230711-N-AL206-1014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 11, 2023) Seaman Logan Porter, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), signals during a replenishment at sea while underway in the Mediterranean Sea July 11, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

Date Taken: 07.10.2023