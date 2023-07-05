Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.10.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230711-N-AL206-1014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 11, 2023) Seaman Logan Porter, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), signals during a replenishment at sea while underway in the Mediterranean Sea July 11, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    This work, Day in the Life [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

