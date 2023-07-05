USS Ralph Johnson conducts day 3 of their Final Battle Problem training event.

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 09, 2023) Sailors respond to a simulated casualty in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 9. Ralph Johnson is conducting an integrated training event known as “Final Battle Problem,” in which every warfare area of the ship is tested in real world, tactical scenarios. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

