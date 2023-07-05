Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts day 2 of their Final Battle Problem training event. [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts day 2 of their Final Battle Problem training event.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 08, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) train by fighting a simulated shipboard fire in the Philippine Sea, July 8. Ralph Johnson is conducting an integrated training event known as “Final Battle Problem,” in which every warfare area of the ship is tested in real world, tactical scenarios. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 01:02
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    #navy #Final #Battle #Problem #firefighting #training #ralph #johnson #ddg114

