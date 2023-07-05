Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On Your Mark, Get Set, GLOW!

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A group of service members pose for a photo at the Atago Sports Complex during a neon night run event, Iwakuni, Japan, June 24, 2023. The neon night run event, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services, consisted of warmup Zumba dancing, a 5K family fun run, and raffle drawings and was and. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

