On Your Mark, Get Set, GLOW!

An event participant resident of Iwakuni waits for the neon night run to begin at the Atago Sports Complex, Iwakuni, Japan, June 24, 2023. The neon night run event, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services, consisted of warmup Zumba dancing, a 5K family fun run, and raffle drawings and was and. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

