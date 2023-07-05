Event participants laugh together before running in a neon night run at the Atago Sports Complex, Iwakuni, Japan, June 24, 2023. The neon night run event, hosted by Marine Corps Community Services, consisted of warmup Zumba dancing, a 5K family fun run, and raffle drawings and was and. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 23:30
|Photo ID:
|7908369
|VIRIN:
|230624-M-DL962-8238
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|504.24 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, On Your Mark, Get Set, GLOW! [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT