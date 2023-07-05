A customer receives their food during a “friendship flea market” hosted at the Atago
Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, June 26,
2023. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Marine Corps Community Services, and Iwakuni City representatives hosted a friendship flea market as an opportunity for the community to buy and sell homemade, unique items and handicrafts, bringing both local Japanese and American residents together for a culturally enriching experience (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 23:13
|Photo ID:
|7908367
|VIRIN:
|230624-M-BA875-1010
|Resolution:
|3685x5527
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|10
This work, Friends brought together: MCCS and Iwakuni City host the Iwakuni Friendship Flea Market, by LCpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT