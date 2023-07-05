Friends brought together: MCCS and Iwakuni City host the Iwakuni Friendship Flea Market

Patrons wait in line for food during a “friendship flea market” at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, June 26, 2023. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Marine Corps Community Services, and Iwakuni City representatives hosted a friendship flea market as an opportunity for the community to buy and sell homemade, unique items and handicrafts, bringing both local Japanese and American residents together for a culturally enriching experience (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Rawlins)

