    Friends brought together: MCCS and Iwakuni City host the Iwakuni Friendship Flea Market

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Patrons wait in line for food during a “friendship flea market” at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, June 26, 2023. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Marine Corps Community Services, and Iwakuni City representatives hosted a friendship flea market as an opportunity for the community to buy and sell homemade, unique items and handicrafts, bringing both local Japanese and American residents together for a culturally enriching experience (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Rawlins)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 23:13
    Photo ID: 7908366
    VIRIN: 230624-M-BA875-1009
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    This work, Friends brought together: MCCS and Iwakuni City host the Iwakuni Friendship Flea Market, by LCpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    culture
    MCAS Iwakuni
    community relations
    Flea Market
    friendship flea market

