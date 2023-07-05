Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friends brought together: MCCS and Iwakuni City host the Iwakuni Friendship Flea Market

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A vendor and member of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni shows off her items for sell to a potential buyer during a “friendship flea market” at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, June 26, 2023. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Marine Corps Community Services, and Iwakuni City representatives hosted a friendship flea market as an opportunity for the community to buy and sell homemade, unique items and handicrafts, bringing both local Japanese and American residents together for a culturally enriching experience. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Rawlins)

    TAGS

    Japan
    culture
    MCAS Iwakuni
    community relations
    Flea Market
    friendship flea market

