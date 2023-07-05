MCRD San Diego Educators Workshop - July 2023

Rommel Ramirez, an attendee of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego's Educators Workshop, participates in a team building exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 12, 2023. The Educators Workshop is an opportunity for MCRD San Diego to welcome academic faculty onto the base to gain insight into what recruit training looks like, how the Marine Corps functions, and the type of person the Marine Corps is looking to attract through conversations with currently commissioned and non-commissioned Marines. Ramirez is a faculty member at Alexander Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, Wis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

