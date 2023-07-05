Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD San Diego Educators Workshop - July 2023 [Image 7 of 11]

    MCRD San Diego Educators Workshop - July 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Attendees of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego's Educators Workshop participate in a team building exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 12, 2023. The Educators Workshop is an opportunity for MCRD San Diego to welcome academic faculty onto the base to gain insight into what recruit training looks like, how the Marine Corps functions, and the type of person the Marine Corps is looking to attract through conversations with currently commissioned and non-commissioned Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 21:59
    Photo ID: 7908185
    VIRIN: 230712-M-YD788-3008
    Resolution: 3992x2661
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MCRD San Diego Educators Workshop - July 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Training

