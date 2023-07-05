Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Physical Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230711-N-ML799-2031 SAN DIEGO (July 11, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brandon Gaimes, from Chesapeake, Virginia, left, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ian Monge, from Fontana, California, right, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), participate in weight training at the Harborside Fitness Complex, July 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    TAGS

    LHA
    Amphibious Assault
    Navy Fitness
    USS Tripoli

