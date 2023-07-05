Physical Training

230711-N-ML799-2031 SAN DIEGO (July 11, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brandon Gaimes, from Chesapeake, Virginia, left, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ian Monge, from Fontana, California, right, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), participate in weight training at the Harborside Fitness Complex, July 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

