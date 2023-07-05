230711-N-ML799-2002 SAN DIEGO (July 11, 2023) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Justin Diniro, from Hackensack, New Jersey, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), leads a physical training session at the Harborside Fitness Complex, July 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 18:45
|Photo ID:
|7907918
|VIRIN:
|230711-N-ML799-2002
|Resolution:
|5896x3931
|Size:
|890.14 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
