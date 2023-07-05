230711-N-ML799-2002 SAN DIEGO (July 11, 2023) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Justin Diniro, from Hackensack, New Jersey, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), leads a physical training session at the Harborside Fitness Complex, July 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 18:45 Photo ID: 7907918 VIRIN: 230711-N-ML799-2002 Resolution: 5896x3931 Size: 890.14 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Physical Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.