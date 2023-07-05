Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Physical Training [Image 1 of 4]

    Physical Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230711-N-ML799-2020 SAN DIEGO (July 11, 2023) – Machinery Repairman Fireman Anthony Sciambra, from New Orleans, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), runs on a treadmill at the Harborside Fitness Complex, July 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 18:45
    Photo ID: 7907915
    VIRIN: 230711-N-ML799-2020
    Resolution: 3569x5354
    Size: 937.79 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Physical Training
    Physical Training
    Physical Training
    Physical Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    Amphibious Assault
    Navy Fitness
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT