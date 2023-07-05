JAWE Preparation Day 3: Thunderbird #8 Arrival

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Downie, Thunderbird #8, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft above the McChord Field flightline in preparation for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo before landing at JBLM, Washington, July 12, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” are one of the JAWE’s premier acts and will be joined by aerial demonstrations from the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, Tora! Tora! Tora! and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

