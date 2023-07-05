Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAWE Preparation Day 3: Thunderbird #8 Arrival [Image 1 of 6]

    JAWE Preparation Day 3: Thunderbird #8 Arrival

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Downie, Thunderbird #8, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft above the McChord Field flightline in preparation for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo before landing at JBLM, Washington, July 12, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” are one of the JAWE’s premier acts and will be joined by aerial demonstrations from the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, Tora! Tora! Tora! and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Thunderbirds
    62d Airlift Wing
    JAWE
    2023JAWE
    JBLMAIRSHOW
    ExploreYourDestiny

