Sailors Breifed on Unmanned Aircraft System Capbilities

CARTEGENA, COLUMBIA (July 9, 2023) Capt. Bryan Carmichael, Commodore, Amphibious Squadron Four, and staff aboard expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) are breifed on unmanned aircraft system capbilities during UNITAS. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)

