CASI hosts USAFA cadets for summer research program

U.S. Air Force Academy Andre Birkner, Zach Bollinger and Katrina Benson interned for Dr. Brendan Mulvaney (right) at China Aerospace Studies Institute at National Defense University facility in Washington, D.C., during their summer research program June and July 2023. This is the fourth year CASI has hosted cadets as part of the academy’s summer program, enabling mostly rising seniors to take part in research related to activity in the Pacific. Mulvaney is the CASI director. Cadet Payton Rawson also interned but was unavailable for the photo. (Courtesy photo)

