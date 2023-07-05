Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum provides free summer history program at area library [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Museum provides free summer history program at area library

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (July 12, 2023). Zac Cunningham, a School Programs Educator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, facilitates an interactive history program for participants at the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library in the Ocean View section of Norfolk. The program allowed summertime participants to interact and think critically to receive resources to complete a mock sailing ship and learn about the history of Naval shipyards in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

