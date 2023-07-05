AMXS Airmen apply MCA at Yokota during MG23

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Jules, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental apprentice, develops as a Mulit-Capable Airmen while pulling power from a KC-135 Stratotanker before starting engines at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023, in support of Mobility Guardian 23. The goal of MCA is to enable Airmen to fill multiple roles when needs arise.A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5th through July 21. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

