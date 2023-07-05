Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    140th Wing Force Support Squadron travels to Italy for Home Station Readiness Training

    140th Wing Force Support Squadron travels to Italy for Home Station Readiness Training

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of 31st Force Support Squadron, Aviano Air Base, 140th Wing Force Support Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard, and 185th Force Support Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard conduct joint training on Search and Recovery Operations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 6, 2023. The Airmen accomplished Home Station Readiness Training, which is required every 24 months for FSS members, preparing Airmen to perform their mission for future deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. Alan Radke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:46
    Photo ID: 7907334
    VIRIN: 230706-Z-JF518-1067
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 140th Wing Force Support Squadron travels to Italy for Home Station Readiness Training , by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    140thwing
    homestationreadinesstraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT