Members of 31st Force Support Squadron, Aviano Air Base, 140th Wing Force Support Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard, and 185th Force Support Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard conduct joint training on Search and Recovery Operations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 6, 2023. The Airmen accomplished Home Station Readiness Training, which is required every 24 months for FSS members, preparing Airmen to perform their mission for future deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. Alan Radke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:46 Photo ID: 7907334 VIRIN: 230706-Z-JF518-1067 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 140th Wing Force Support Squadron travels to Italy for Home Station Readiness Training , by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.