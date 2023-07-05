A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, high crawls to an obstacle during the Crucible on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 11, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training, to earn the title of United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:30 Photo ID: 7907304 VIRIN: 230711-M-VQ041-1466 Resolution: 5928x3952 Size: 9.05 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Co. Executes Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.