U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a partner obstacle during the Crucible on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 11, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training, to earn the title of United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 14:31
|Photo ID:
|7907303
|VIRIN:
|230711-M-VQ041-1451
|Resolution:
|4031x2687
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Co. Executes Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
