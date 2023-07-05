Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mike Co. Executes Crucible [Image 5 of 9]

    Mike Co. Executes Crucible

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a partner obstacle during the Crucible on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 11, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training, to earn the title of United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:33
    Photo ID: 7907300
    VIRIN: 230711-M-VQ041-1425
    Resolution: 3663x2442
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Co. Executes Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mike Co. Executes Crucible
    Mike Co. Executes Crucible
    Mike Co. Executes Crucible
    Mike Co. Executes Crucible
    Mike Co. Executes Crucible
    Mike Co. Executes Crucible
    Mike Co. Executes Crucible
    Mike Co. Executes Crucible
    Mike Co. Executes Crucible

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Drill Instructors
    crucible
    MCRD San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT