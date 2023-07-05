Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Dominates at Interservice Rifle Championships [Image 3 of 4]

    USAMU Dominates at Interservice Rifle Championships

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team won all team matches and ten of fourteen individual match categories at the 62nd Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, June 20-27.

