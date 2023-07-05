The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team won all team matches and ten of fourteen individual match categories at the 62nd Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, June 20-27.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 14:16
|Photo ID:
|7907270
|VIRIN:
|230629-M-ZG886-5579
|Resolution:
|885x1107
|Size:
|868.08 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Hometown:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAMU Claims All Team Matches at Interservice Rifle Championships [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Dominates at 2023 Interservice Rifle Championships, Yet Again
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT