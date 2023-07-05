Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary Hicks visits USINDOPACOM, USPACFLEET [Image 10 of 10]

    Deputy Secretary Hicks visits USINDOPACOM, USPACFLEET

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks attends a Global Information Dominance Experiments demonstration and discussion with Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino, center, and U.S. Army Pacific Commander Gen. Charles Flynn, left, on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 7, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    This work, Deputy Secretary Hicks visits USINDOPACOM, USPACFLEET [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

