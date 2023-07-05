Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks attends a Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve demonstration at U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Headquarters, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, July 6, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 13:14
|Photo ID:
|7907110
|VIRIN:
|230706-D-KY598-2198
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary Hicks visits USINDOPACOM, USPACFLEET [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT