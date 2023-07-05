377th Healthcare Operations Squadron holds change of command

Lt. Col. Christopher McMillian, incoming commander 377th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS), renders his first salute to members of the 377th HCOS during a change of command ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 12, 2023. HCOS provides medical care for all non-active duty patients and provides care to 13,000 beneficiaries to ensure the patient population remains healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 13:14
|Photo ID:
|7907102
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-TV976-1217
|Resolution:
|6726x4484
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
